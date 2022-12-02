News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: These are the cheapest houses currently for sale on Zoopla

Some people are regularly looking for a bargain or a project property to work on before moving in or renting it out. We’ve got the four cheapest properties on Zoopla right now for you to look at.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago

Seven-figure properties are great, but not all offer the potential to make them your own. These four homes in Sheffield all have guide prices under £65,000, significantly lower than the regional average which is around £260,000.

Some are auction guide prices, others are the sale guide price, but all are a great project opportunity for someone to come and make these homes their own.

Take a look and if you like the look of them, you can find them on Zoopla, here.

1. Gaunt Road - £50,000

This is the cheapest Sheffield house on Zoopla right now.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Gaunt Road - £50,000

It is currently up for auctions on Auction House South Yorkshire.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Gaunt Road - £50,000

The auctioneers have described it has "in need of improvement throughout".

Photo: Zoopla

4. Gaunt Road - £50,000

The December auction is on December 8.

Photo: Zoopla

