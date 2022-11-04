News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: The most popular postcodes for house-hunters in Sheffield

The most popular postcodes to find a house in Sheffield have been revealed in new data from Zoopla.

By Harry Harrison
39 minutes ago

We approached Zoopla to ask which Sheffield postcodes are the most popular with house hunters on their website. They came back to us with their top five, and we’ve found a house, currently on the market in each one for you to take a look through.

The Zoopla data could include any “S” postcode. Take a look through to see if your area made the top five.

1. First Place: S8

The most popular Sheffield postcode is S8. Congrats to the folks in places like Woodseats and Beauchief.

Photo: Zoopla

2. First Place: S8

This S8 property is currently on the market for £240,000.

Photo: Zoopla

3. S8

The kitchen to this property has a lovely finish

Photo: Zoopla

4. S8

The garden is stunning, especially in the sunshine.

Photo: Zoopla

