Houses for sale Sheffield: The most popular postcodes for house-hunters in Sheffield
The most popular postcodes to find a house in Sheffield have been revealed in new data from Zoopla.
We approached Zoopla to ask which Sheffield postcodes are the most popular with house hunters on their website. They came back to us with their top five, and we’ve found a house, currently on the market in each one for you to take a look through.
The Zoopla data could include any “S” postcode. Take a look through to see if your area made the top five.
