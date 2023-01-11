With property prices now starting to fall, we have scoured Rightmove to find some of the cheapest homes for sale in Sheffield for those looking to buy in the new year.

Our search revealed the cheapest areas to live in Sheffield. Coming out on top was the S5 postcode which includes Firth Park, Fire Vale and Shiregreen. Many of the cheapest houses can also be found in the S4 postcode which includes Pitsmoor, Grimesthorpe and Page Hall.

For those looking for a quieter pace of life, our search also revealed cheap houses too in the S60 postcode which includes Brinsworth, Moorgate and Catfcliffe, in Rotherham.

Ranging from three-bed terraces to two-bed townhouses there is a wide variety of properties available across the city and just beyond for a cheap price. With prices starting at £60,000 on our list, that is almost £160,000 cheaper than the average price of £222,373 for houses in the city.

The cheapest house listed for sale in Sheffield on Rightmove is a two-bedroom property in Firth Park. There is a three-bedroom house nearby listed for £68,000

With the most expensive house on our list asking for £85,000, numerous properties are renovation projects perfect for those who love a doer-upper. We found a mysterious townhouse located in Handsworth that only has one photo and is not offering in-person visits for those who love a mystery.

A unique two-bed property located in Firth Park comes at a steal and is perfect for first-time buyers. A house located on Standon Road comes not only with buckets of potential but also a sun room that buyers can refurbish. For small families looking to be close to popular schools, there is a perfect house on Lloyd Street, Page Hall, a small walk away from primary and secondary schools.

Brinsworth Road in Catcliffe seems to be a popular destination for most of the cheap houses on our list with four properties being in the top 20 cheapest. Catcliffe has a park and a large supermarket nearby as well as river Rother running straight through.

A property on Willoughby Street in Page Hall Sheffield comes at a steal and also boasts a surprise summer house in its rear garden for those who love extra living space.

The 20 cheapest properties in and around Sheffield listed for sale on Rightmove

Bevercotes Road, Firth Park – two bedrooms – £60,000

Addison Road, Firth Park – three bedrooms – £68,000

Ecclesall Road – three bedrooms – £69,000 guide price at auction

Standon Road, S9 – two bedrooms – £70,000 guide price at auction

Lloyd Street, S4 – two bedrooms – £70,000

Willoughby Street, S4 – two bedrooms – £70,000

Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe – two bedrooms – £70,000

Willoughby Street, Page Hall – two bedrooms – £70,000

Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe – two bedrooms – £70,000

Coningsby Road, S5 – two bedrooms – £70,000

Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe – two bedrooms – £70,000

Willoughby Street, Page Hall – three bedrooms – £70,000

Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe – two bedrooms – offers over £70,000

Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley – three bedrooms – £72,500

Lloyd Street, S4 – two bedrooms – offers over £75,000

Robey Street, S4 – two bedrooms – £76,000

Owler Lane, S4 – three bedrooms – £80,000

Badger Drive, S13 – three bedrooms – £80,000

Woolley Wood Road, S5 – two bedrooms – £85,000

