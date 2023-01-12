As the cost of living crisis rumbles on, we’ve taken a look at Rightmove to see what the richest people in and around Sheffield are selling and buying.

It’s no surprise that the most expensive houses are mostly located in the S10 area of the city, which includes Fulwood, Crookes and Lodge Moor. The S11 area, including Ecclesall, Whirlow and Greystones, also featured prominently in the list of the most expensive homes.

With all 19 properties above £1 million, there is a wide range of properties available. From a four-bedroom house right by the woods to a 14-bedroom property in the heart of Ranmoor, there is certainly a home for everyone. Some of the properties are Grade II-listed which means the buildings are protected due to their historical and architectural significance.

A unique house is up for sale in Killamarsh that not only has nine bedrooms but also an additional two-bedroom cottage nearby as well.

Dore Road is Sheffield's most expensive place to buy a house. Picture Scott Merrylees

For those who love to swim, there is a property available for £1.9 million that comes with its own heated indoor swimming pool as well as a games room. For a more modern feel you can find properties in Whirlow and Dore that are perfect for those who love a modern city feel. And even better, for a completely new house, Hallam Towers in Ranmoor is offering five-bedroom properties with an on-site gym and pool.

If you are after an old-fashioned exterior there is a beautiful house in Grenoside that is thought to date back to the 1650s and the imposing More Hall which dates back to the 16th century. For those looking for an ideal family home near popular schools, there is a modern family home in Whirlow that is also a walk away from Ecclesall woods.

The most expensive houses in Sheffield listed for sale on Rightmove

- Graham Road, Ranmoor – 14 bedroom Grade II-listed property – £2.7m.

- Croft Lane, Whirlow – six-bedroom property with a wine cellar, triple garage, workshop and heated driveway – £2.5m.

- Rotherham Road, Killamarsh – nine-bedroom home with additional self-contained two-bedroom cottage as well as five reception rooms and a balcony – offers of around £2m.

- Dore – six bedrooms and seven bathrooms – £2m.

- Abbey Lane, Beauchief – seven-bedroom home with a heated indoor swimming pool and games room – £1.9m.

- Bulls Hill – stone-built house with five bedrooms – £1.85m.

- Stanedge Lodge – eight-bedroom property with seven acres of land, an indoor climbing wall and a mile-long private driveway – £1.75m.

- Newfield Place, Dore – seven bedrooms and four large reception rooms – guide price of £1.65m.

- Whirlow Lane, Whirlow – five-bedroom detached house – £1.65m.

- Southgate, Eckington – five-bedroom manor house with sprawling grounds with an Italian water feature – £1.63m.

- Storth Lane, Ranmoor – five-bedroom detached Victorian home – £1.5m.

- Dore Road, Dore – five-bedroom modern property – £1.5m.

- Thornsett Gardens, Dore – five-bedrooms, a home office and a gym – £1.35m.

- More Hall, More Hall Lane – 16th-century country house with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, occupying 2.2 acres – £1.25m.

- Broad Elms lane, Ecclesall – five-bedroom house with a stylish interior and a luscious green garden – £1.2m.

- Birch Lea, Hollow Meadows – four-bedroom house nestled back from the main road, with a stunning landscape overlooking Rivelin woods and the river – £1.2m.

- Hallam Towers, Ranmoor – new four-bedroom house which has an enclosed landscaped garden with an on-site swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym – £1.2m.

- Wood End, Grenoside – five-bedroom house dating back to the 1650s – £1.2m.