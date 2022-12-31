Rightmove is a popular site for estate agents and prospective buyers alike due to the enormous range of sale houses for sale across Sheffield.

We’ve found the 10 cheapest homes in the Steel City currently on the property site.

Following our earlier list of the 10 most expensive homes on Sheffield Rightmove to round out the year, we’ve found the 10 cheapest for those of your looking for a potential steal. We filtered out the flats and land sales to bring you the terraced, semi-detached and detached homes with the lowest prices.

Unlike our most expensive list, which has stayed largely the same over the last four months, the properties in the bottom 10 of the priciest properties have consistently changed, due to many often being sold on regular monthly auctions offered by the likes of Mark Jenkinson & Son and Auction House South Yorkshire. So, in reverse order, here are the 10 cheapest homes on Sheffield Rightmove to end 2022.

1. Willoughby Street, S4 - £70,000 This £70,000 Willoughby Street property is the tenth cheapest. It is currently for sale through Blundells. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Brinsworth Road, S60 - £70,000 Also marketted at £70,000, this property is currently occupied by renting tenants and is looking for a new landlord. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Brinsworth Road, S60 - £70,000 No, this additional £70,000 property isn't the same as the last, though it is two doors down and in a similar situation - looking for a new Landlord. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Standon Road, S9 - For Auction This property is up for auction with Reed Rains and is listed on Rightmove with a £70,000 guide price. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales