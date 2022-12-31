News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: The 10 cheapest houses on Rightmove in Sheffield to end 2022

Rightmove is a popular site for estate agents and prospective buyers alike due to the enormous range of sale houses for sale across Sheffield.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago

We’ve found the 10 cheapest homes in the Steel City currently on the property site.

Following our earlier list of the 10 most expensive homes on Sheffield Rightmove to round out the year, we’ve found the 10 cheapest for those of your looking for a potential steal. We filtered out the flats and land sales to bring you the terraced, semi-detached and detached homes with the lowest prices.

Unlike our most expensive list, which has stayed largely the same over the last four months, the properties in the bottom 10 of the priciest properties have consistently changed, due to many often being sold on regular monthly auctions offered by the likes of Mark Jenkinson & Son and Auction House South Yorkshire. So, in reverse order, here are the 10 cheapest homes on Sheffield Rightmove to end 2022.

1. Willoughby Street, S4 - £70,000

This £70,000 Willoughby Street property is the tenth cheapest. It is currently for sale through Blundells.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Brinsworth Road, S60 - £70,000

Also marketted at £70,000, this property is currently occupied by renting tenants and is looking for a new landlord.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Brinsworth Road, S60 - £70,000

No, this additional £70,000 property isn't the same as the last, though it is two doors down and in a similar situation - looking for a new Landlord.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Standon Road, S9 - For Auction

This property is up for auction with Reed Rains and is listed on Rightmove with a £70,000 guide price.

Photo: Rightmove

