The three bedroom house is being advertised on Zoopla by Whitehornes Estate Agents and is found nestled in Dobcroft and Silverdale School catchment zones. It’s close proximity to green spaces like the Peaks, Ecclesall woods and Millhouses park makes it ideal for families who like to get outdoors.

Downstairs, the house has two reception rooms, currently used as a lounge and dining room, and a kitchen/diner. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all of them doubles, and a family bathroom. Whitehornes have said the property is “perfect for the growing family market”.