Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Stunning' S11 home with loft conversion opportunity hits market at £575,000
A Banner Cross Road property in the sought-after Sheffield postcode of S11, just a stones throw away from high regarded schools, has hit the property market for over half a million.
The three bedroom house is being advertised on Zoopla by Whitehornes Estate Agents and is found nestled in Dobcroft and Silverdale School catchment zones. It’s close proximity to green spaces like the Peaks, Ecclesall woods and Millhouses park makes it ideal for families who like to get outdoors.
Downstairs, the house has two reception rooms, currently used as a lounge and dining room, and a kitchen/diner. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all of them doubles, and a family bathroom. Whitehornes have said the property is “perfect for the growing family market”.