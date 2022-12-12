News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Stunning' S11 home with loft conversion opportunity hits market at £575,000

A Banner Cross Road property in the sought-after Sheffield postcode of S11, just a stones throw away from high regarded schools, has hit the property market for over half a million.

By Harry Harrison
2 hours ago

The three bedroom house is being advertised on Zoopla by Whitehornes Estate Agents and is found nestled in Dobcroft and Silverdale School catchment zones. It’s close proximity to green spaces like the Peaks, Ecclesall woods and Millhouses park makes it ideal for families who like to get outdoors.

Downstairs, the house has two reception rooms, currently used as a lounge and dining room, and a kitchen/diner. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all of them doubles, and a family bathroom. Whitehornes have said the property is “perfect for the growing family market”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Banner Cross Road

This "stunning" three bedroom home in S11 is just a stones throw away from Silverdale School.

2. Lounge

The entire house looks fantastic, with these downstairs reception rooms the highlights.

3. Dining room

The dining room has enough space for a large table, as you can see, and offers a view out to the road in front of the house.

4. Bedroom One

This is bedroom one on the floorplan and is one of two bedrooms situated at the front of the house.

