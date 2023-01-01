Local estate agents Redbrik are marketing a “generous” three-bed family home in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, close to a range of outdoor spaces.

The cottage is found on The Wheel and has large rooms throughout the property. The ground floor features a large, modern-fitted breakfast kitchen with a range of integrated appliances, a living/dining room with a seperate lounge opening onto the “beautifully landscaped” gardens. There is also a home office room, which can be made into a fourth bedroom if needed.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms this property is advertising, bedroom two is the largest for floorspace and shares the family bathroom with the smaller bedroom three. Despite being smaller, bedroom one is certainly the master bedroom, coming as a suite with an en-suite bathroom.

The “substantial” rear garden will look terrific in all weather, with a raised patio area, leading down onto a large lawn with high hedges at the end. Redbrik also pointed out the range of amenities nearby, including close proximity to Ecclesfield Park and the Grenoside Woods.

