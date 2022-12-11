A modern five-bed, three-bath Stannington home in the popular S6 postcode has hit the market just three years after it was built.

The house was sold for the first time in 2019, shortly after it was completed, and it’s value has risen by just under £200,000 in that time. It currently has a guide price of £725,000, making it a nice investment as it has risen from £534,950 in October 2019.

It is a fantastic family home within a popular area, surrounded by useful amenities and near to reputable schools. On the ground floor, there is a large dining kitchen, a lounge, study and WC, then upstairs are the five bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with the other three using the family bathroom also on the first floor.

The house does have a garage, which is a seperate outbuilding at the end of the driveway, sporting space for two cars.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Linnet Wat This five bedroom property is found in an exclusive location in the Stannington area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining Kitchen This large room also has a lounging space towards the rear, making it a real three-in-one area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining Kitchen Along with the lounge, this room offers access to the large rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge The darker decorative aspect of this room means when you shut the curtains you get a lovely dark room to watch movies with as a family. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales