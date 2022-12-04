News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ranmoor is one of the more affluent areas of Sheffield.

Houses for sale Sheffield: £1,500,000 home in need of 'refurbishment' for sale now

This five-bed home in Sheffield is for sale at £1.5million and is found in the midst of the sought-after Ranmoor area.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago

The property, on Storth Lane, also comes with three reception rooms and two bathrooms, however, the estate agents, Blundells, have said the property is “in need of refurbishment” despite it’s “immense charm and character”.

It’s location puts you well within walking distance for top schools like Nether Green Junior School, Nether Green Infants School and Notre Dame High School. Just beyond the busy Fulwood and Oakbrook Roads is Bingham Park, which offers a great outdoor space.

If you like the look of this property and would like to see more. You can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen certainly holds the character the estate agents raved about.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining room

Red has clearly been a favourite colour of previous residents in this house.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Just one of the three total reception rooms in the property.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Study

In a world of work-from-home, a study is certainly not a bad feature in your new home.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SheffieldFulwoodZoopla