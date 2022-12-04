Houses for sale Sheffield: £1,500,000 home in need of 'refurbishment' for sale now
This five-bed home in Sheffield is for sale at £1.5million and is found in the midst of the sought-after Ranmoor area.
The property, on Storth Lane, also comes with three reception rooms and two bathrooms, however, the estate agents, Blundells, have said the property is “in need of refurbishment” despite it’s “immense charm and character”.
It’s location puts you well within walking distance for top schools like Nether Green Junior School, Nether Green Infants School and Notre Dame High School. Just beyond the busy Fulwood and Oakbrook Roads is Bingham Park, which offers a great outdoor space.