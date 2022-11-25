News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chorley Drive is a popular, tree lined street in Fulwood.

Houses for sale Sheffield: Property on tree-lined street and 'renovated to the highest standard' hits market for £775,000

A Fulwood property extended and renovated by it’s current owner has gone on the Sheffield housing market for around £775,000 with Spencer Estate Agents.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago

Located on the tree lined Chorley Drive in the sought after S10 postcode, the property is a three-bed, two-bath home which is “beautifully presented” through it’s modern design. The ground floor features a lovely open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a bay windowed lounge, a spacious entrance hall and terrific rear garden access.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en-suite for the master bedroom. The entire property is colour coordinated following a lights and greys colour scheme, including the furniture currently in the property. It is a detached home with plenty of driveway space and garden space.

If you like the look of this property, you can find more information on it on the Spencer Estate Agents website, here.

1. Lounge

The property has had a renovation giving it a terrific, colour coordinated appearance.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Living/Kitchen/Dining room

The open plan design to the rear of the property is a typical part of modern renovations or designs and for good reason. It looks terrific.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Living/Kitchen/Dining room

The dining space is located here. It looks a terrific space to sit down with the family and enjoy a meal together.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Living/Kitchen/Dining room

The kitchen looks lovely and matches the lights and greys colours the rest of the property follows.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertySheffieldFulwood