Located on the tree lined Chorley Drive in the sought after S10 postcode, the property is a three-bed, two-bath home which is “beautifully presented” through it’s modern design. The ground floor features a lovely open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a bay windowed lounge, a spacious entrance hall and terrific rear garden access.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en-suite for the master bedroom. The entire property is colour coordinated following a lights and greys colour scheme, including the furniture currently in the property. It is a detached home with plenty of driveway space and garden space.