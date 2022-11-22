News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: Popular Ecclesfield pub with attractive accommodation up for auction at £350,000

The Stocks pub in Ecclesfield is up for auction next month with Mark Jenkinson and Son due to retirement.

By Harry Harrison
24 minutes ago

The team at the auctioneers called it an “outstanding opportunity” due to it being the first time the popular pub has been up for sale on 38 years. The pub is on a prominent position on the street and also has “attractively appointed residential accommodation”.

Images of the accommodation show a cosy living/dining room and a large kitchen, with an island and breakfast bar. It also has a lounge, two cosy bedrooms and a lovely looking bathroom.

The pub facilities are also very strong, with plenty of tables and seating, as well as a pool table. There is also seating to the front of the pub, allowing customers to enjoy a drink outside in warmer weather.

If you want to know more about this popular pub, or would like to get involved in the auction and see the other lots, you can find it on Mark Jenkinson and Son’s website, here.

1. The Stocks pub

The Stocks is a popular pub in the historic village of Ecclesfield in Sheffield.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

2. Inside the pub

The pub has been serving Ecclesfield locals for decades.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

3. The bar

The pub is up for sale for the first time in 38 years, due to retirement.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

4. Living/Dining room

The accommodation is described as being of a "high standard".

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

SheffieldMark Jenkinson