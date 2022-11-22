Houses for sale Sheffield: Popular Ecclesfield pub with attractive accommodation up for auction at £350,000
The Stocks pub in Ecclesfield is up for auction next month with Mark Jenkinson and Son due to retirement.
The team at the auctioneers called it an “outstanding opportunity” due to it being the first time the popular pub has been up for sale on 38 years. The pub is on a prominent position on the street and also has “attractively appointed residential accommodation”.
Images of the accommodation show a cosy living/dining room and a large kitchen, with an island and breakfast bar. It also has a lounge, two cosy bedrooms and a lovely looking bathroom.
The pub facilities are also very strong, with plenty of tables and seating, as well as a pool table. There is also seating to the front of the pub, allowing customers to enjoy a drink outside in warmer weather.