The property will set you back around £625,000 but is found in the heart of a village listed in the historic Domesday book, in 1086. The book has the village listed as land belonging to a William Peverel and it supposedly had just three households at the time – probably equalling a population of around 15.

Upstairs, it has two bedrooms, one with an en-suite, as well as, a breakfast kitchen, lounge, conservatory, day room and dining room, on the ground floor. The village itself is beautiful, with country surroundings containing incredible walks to taverns, Mam Tor and Peveril Castle. It also has good connections to Sheffield and Manchester, with the Steel City just 40 minutes drive away.