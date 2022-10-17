News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: Period cottage with panoramic country views available for £625,000 in Castleton

Spencer Estate Agents are marketing a “picturesque” period cottage in the Peak District with tremendous views of the surrounding area.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago

The property will set you back around £625,000 but is found in the heart of a village listed in the historic Domesday book, in 1086. The book has the village listed as land belonging to a William Peverel and it supposedly had just three households at the time – probably equalling a population of around 15.

Upstairs, it has two bedrooms, one with an en-suite, as well as, a breakfast kitchen, lounge, conservatory, day room and dining room, on the ground floor. The village itself is beautiful, with country surroundings containing incredible walks to taverns, Mam Tor and Peveril Castle. It also has good connections to Sheffield and Manchester, with the Steel City just 40 minutes drive away.

For more information on this property, you can find it on Spencer, here, otherwise, enjoy the images below.

1. Pindale Road, Castleton

Spencer described this property as a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

2. Stunning views

The cottage benefits from "wonderful" views both to the front and rear of the property. And the village itself is nice on the eye as well.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

3. Lounge

The entire cottage benefits from brilliant positioning, which allows light to stream in the windows for much of the day.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

4. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen is located towards the back of the property, with only the conservatory between it and the garden.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

