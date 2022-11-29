News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Once in a lifetime' five-bed S7 property hits market at £1,150,000

Whitehornes Estate Agents in Sheffield are marketing a five bedroom property with a southerly facing garden and “stunning” rear views for £1.15million.

By Harry Harrison
3 hours ago

The property has been described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” which has been “architecturally designed, built and finished to the very highest level with absolutely no expense spared”. It’s located on Whirlowdale Crescent in S7, placing it in the placement zones for Dobcroft Juniors and Silverdale School, two very high regarded schools.

The master bedroom has an adjoining wet room and access to a massive, private first floor balcony, offering some of the “stunning views” the property benefits from. The property also has a large kitchen/dining area, which flows through to the lounge.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Whitehornes website, here.

1. Whirlow Crescent

The property is located in the sought-after S7 and is within the catchment zones for some top schools.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

The lounge is quite large and offers ample space for the whole family.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Dining/Kitchen

This space at the rear if the property offers a two-in-one area for both cooking and eating.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Open plan

The dining/kitchen area is an open plan space, which is a terrific modern touch.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield