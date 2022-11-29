Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Once in a lifetime' five-bed S7 property hits market at £1,150,000
Whitehornes Estate Agents in Sheffield are marketing a five bedroom property with a southerly facing garden and “stunning” rear views for £1.15million.
The property has been described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” which has been “architecturally designed, built and finished to the very highest level with absolutely no expense spared”. It’s located on Whirlowdale Crescent in S7, placing it in the placement zones for Dobcroft Juniors and Silverdale School, two very high regarded schools.
The master bedroom has an adjoining wet room and access to a massive, private first floor balcony, offering some of the “stunning views” the property benefits from. The property also has a large kitchen/dining area, which flows through to the lounge.