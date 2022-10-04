The property is a fantastic development/redevelopment/conversion opportunity, due to it’s immense size.

It comes with a £2,750,000 price tag, but also 14 bedrooms and three further ancillary buildings, formerly a coach house, stables and washhouse.

The building was built in 1860 and all the buildings combined total up to just under 11,000 square feet.

It is certainly a rare opportunity and allows the buyer to let their imagination free with how they choose to use it.

If you like what you see, you can find more information on this property on Rightmove, here.

1. In the heart of Ranmoor The property is found in the very popular Ranmoor area, specifically the Ranmoor Conservation Area.

2. Former rehabilitation centre The property was last used as a rehabilitation centre.

3. Very large windows The properties 1860s design means it is covered in very large windows, making each room and floor very bright.

4. Redevelopment opportunity The agents have said the building and it's other ancillary buildings provide an excellent redevelopment or conversion opportunity.