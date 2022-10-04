Houses for sale Sheffield: New most expensive home on Sheffield market for £2,750,000
An enormous 14 bedroom property in the heart of Ranmoor is the most expensive residential property on the Sheffield market right now.
The property is a fantastic development/redevelopment/conversion opportunity, due to it’s immense size.
It comes with a £2,750,000 price tag, but also 14 bedrooms and three further ancillary buildings, formerly a coach house, stables and washhouse.
The building was built in 1860 and all the buildings combined total up to just under 11,000 square feet.
It is certainly a rare opportunity and allows the buyer to let their imagination free with how they choose to use it.
