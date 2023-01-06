Redbrik Estate Agents are selling a number of properties in the brand new exclusive S10 development called Moorcrest Mews.

The development is said to be the “epitome of modern architecture” with nine “luxury” two and three bed apartments and three “stunning” houses. It is situated just off of Redmires Road, in the sought-after S10 area, and offers views across Hallamshire Golf Course.

Redbrik have called the houses “beautifully designed” with each having a south-facing private garden to the rear, front gardens and electric car charging points. Set of two storeys, the ground floor will have a “spacious” kitchen diner, with bi-folding doors to the garden, as well as a lounge and a further room to be used as an office or playroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a family bathroom and en-suite for the master bedroom.

Moorcrest Mews also features some “luxury apartments”, which all come equipped with Karl Benz kitchens with quartz worktops, Quooker water taps, Bora Pure induction hobs and a range of Siemens appliances. Master bedroom suites will include a bathroom and walk-in wardrobe, with two other bedrooms and a family bathroom just outside.

The development is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, but are already being sold as the properties hit the market.

If you like the look of these properties, and would like more information, you can find them on Redbrik’s website, or can contact Redbrik New Homes on 0114 299 4144 or [email protected]

1. S10 newest exclusive development Moorcrest Mews isn't even finished yet and apartments and flats are already selling. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Three "stunning" homes The homes are on the market for £650,000. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Dining rooms Renders of what the houses dining rooms will look like. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchens will be full equipped with top-range appliances. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales