This attractive detached property, located in a sought-after Sheffield suburb, has gone on the market for £715,000.

Located on Slayleigh Avenue, Fulwood in the coveted S10 postcode, this ‘family home’ is a detached property, which boasts a living room with a ‘fabulous feature fireplace,’ according to estate agents, Redbrik, who are handling the sale.

Redbrik’s listing also states that the property has a separate bay-windowed dining room, a 'light and airy breakfast kitchen’ as well as a ‘substantial south-facing rear garden perfect for hosting friends and family’.

In addition to four well-appointed bedrooms, the property also benefits from driveway parking, including an integrated garage, a ‘bright’ entrance hall, utility room, porch and ground-floor cloakroom.

It also has a separate shower room in addition to a family bathroom with a three-piece suite.

