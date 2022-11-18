Rightmove are advertising this “stunning” five-bed property in sought-after Ecclesall in Sheffield, which is currently on the market for over £1million.

The property, located on Cortworth Road, has an “extensive” back garden and an “ultra-stylish” interior. It has even apparently featured in the national magazine, House and Home, and is described as “a must see” by the estate agents.

The large entrance hall leads to the home gym, living room, family room and kitchen diner, whilst upstairs you can find five large bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a family bathroom. There is also a study area towards the front of the first floor along with two mezzanines.

It is a unique property, just a stones throw away from the Silverdale School and has recently finished a “major” modernisation designed by architect Paul Testa, and award-winning builder Terry Huggett.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Rightmove, here.

