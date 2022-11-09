Houses for sale Sheffield: Five bedroom family home on market for £850,000
A five bedroom home in the S10 area of Sheffield is on the market with Purplebricks for £850,000.
The property is located on Sandygate Park and is described as a “superb property” with “exceptional versatile accommodation” by the agent. It is being marketed as having four or five bedrooms, depending on what you need them for, but currently has only three being used as such.
There are two staircases in thei property, on in the entrance hall, leading to the the upstairs bedrooms, and another in the sitting room, which leads up to a study. The master bedroom has an en-suite, with the others sharing an upstairs family bathroom, with a shower room also available downstairs.
The lounge is a lovely space for relaxing, with a compact kitchen, leading directly into a dining room. The property also has a large garage.