The property is located on Sandygate Park and is described as a “superb property” with “exceptional versatile accommodation” by the agent. It is being marketed as having four or five bedrooms, depending on what you need them for, but currently has only three being used as such.

There are two staircases in thei property, on in the entrance hall, leading to the the upstairs bedrooms, and another in the sitting room, which leads up to a study. The master bedroom has an en-suite, with the others sharing an upstairs family bathroom, with a shower room also available downstairs.

The lounge is a lovely space for relaxing, with a compact kitchen, leading directly into a dining room. The property also has a large garage.

If you like the look of this property and would like to see more, you can find it on Purplebricks, here.

1. Sandygate Park The property is found in the S10 area, with good access to both the city centre and surrounding countryside. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Lounge The lounge is large and bright. It looks a comfortable area to spend your evenings. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Master bedroom The master bedroom is very large, with this space at the fore of the image currently used as a dressing area. It is listed as another bedroom on the floorplan though. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom also has an en-suite. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales