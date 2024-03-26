A family home in suburban Sheffield with a "fabulous" modern extension has been listed for sale near a popular city park.

With three bedrooms and two modern bathrooms, the house has enough for a busy family to live comfortably in one of Sheffield's most popular areas, Millhouses.

The Zoopla listing has a guide price of between £450,000 and £475,000. The Helster Rise location is in close proximity to a number of exciting outdoor spaces like Millhouses Park, Carter Knowle Park and Ecclesall Woods.

It is also near to the busy Abbeydale Road which is filled with numeorus local amenities, cafes, restaurants and more all the way up to Nether Edge.

The three bedrooms are found on the first floor, along with a bathroom, but the stars of this property are the open plan extension and the stunning garden.

Huge windows to the rear bring in a lot of light to the kitchen/living/dining space, which has been finished with a high-quality, contemporary look. The garden is split into patio and lawn areas, with a large, spacious studio room to the rear - complete with heating and internet.

At the top of the garden is this "contemporary, large garden office/studio with heating, internet and views".