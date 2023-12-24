With a koi pond, a home gym, and acres of mature woodlands on your doorstep - what more could you want from this peaceful cottage?

A three to four bedroom cottage located in the rural Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate has been listed on the housing market.

Agents at Bsmart Homes have described this 19th century home, on Angel Lane, in Hoober, Rotherham, as “boasting a charming mix of traditional character and modern amenities”, creating a “perfect blend of comfort and luxury”.

The home, known as Blackberry Cottage, is privately owned in the idyllic Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate. It comes with beautiful countryside and mature woodlands on its doorstep, and has close to five-acres of grazing land and stables available to rent for equestrian enthusiasts.

Inside is an open-plan living area with the dining area and lounge complemented by underfloor heating. The room boasts a full wall of bi-folding doors to the rear garden, creating a flow between inside and out, perfect for warm summer evenings.

The kitchen is fitted with everything you need to prepare meals for your loved ones. This leads into a utility room complete with a toilet, and plumbing for a washer and dryer. On the opposite side of the ground floor is an office space that leads into the gym and games room with a cosy log burner.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and two bathroom suites. The master bedroom features a king-size bed, fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom. Each bedroom has beautiful views of open countryside, the garden, and the stables to the rear of the property.

The outdoor space cannot be forgotten. It has a gated driveway and a walled garden to the front for added privacy. To the rear is a large patio area, landscaped garden, and a koi pond creating a “tranquil and peaceful environment”.

Bsmart Homes explains the property will be a “perfect retreat for families, couples, or equestrian enthusiasts looking for a peaceful and luxurious home”.

It is just a short drive away from Rotherham and Sheffield.

Check out the photos below before making your inquiry to view the property.

