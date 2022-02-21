The terraced house has three bedrooms and is on Stainton Road, Greystones. It is for sale with Whitehornes and is listed on Zoopla.

The Whitehornes brochure says: “Redefining the term of contemporary urban cool is this sensational and unique three double bedroomed Victorian villa style terrace property.

"Enjoying a spectacular master suite to the loft level that not only takes full advantage of the views towards Endcliffe park but has a full-sized opening dormer window giving access to an occasional roof terrace.

"With bespoke design features running through the entire property only a detailed internal inspection will reveal the true style and size on offer by this stunning home.

"Tucked away on this quiet road with Bingham park at one end and Endcliffe a short stroll together with top performing school catchments on offer this property will appeal hugely to both young families and the professional couple alike.”

For details, call the agent on 0114 268 8533 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60781538/.

Stunning "With bespoke design features running through the entire property only a detailed internal inspection will reveal the true style and size on offer by this stunning home," adds the brochure.

