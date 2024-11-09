This house has a conservatory, large garden and modern interior - and is one of the cheapest in Sheffield
It is one of the cheapest properties selling via Purple Bricks estate agency, with a guide price of just £130,000.
It has good-sized rooms, a conservatory and large garden as well as a well-maintained interior.
The recently renovated property offers comfortable living spaces, ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize.
As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious lounge perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests.
A bright conservatory extends the living space further, leading out to the private rear garden, offering a tranquil spot for outdoor relaxation.
With its convenient layout and desirable location, this property offers a comfortable and stylish living environment.
It also has a driveway for convenient off-road parking in an area where road parking can be in demand.
The home on Hucklow Road is close to the Northern General Hospital, local amenities, schools, and public transport links.
Click here to arrange a viewing, to sign up for the mailing list, or to search for more properties in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.