This house has a conservatory, large garden and modern interior - and is one of the cheapest in Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:16 BST

An impressive two-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market in a sought-after location in Sheffield.

It is one of the cheapest properties selling via Purple Bricks estate agency, with a guide price of just £130,000.

It has good-sized rooms, a conservatory and large garden as well as a well-maintained interior.

Front of house - Hucklow RoadFront of house - Hucklow Road
Front of house - Hucklow Road | Purple Bricks

The recently renovated property offers comfortable living spaces, ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize.

As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious lounge perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests. 

A bright conservatory extends the living space further, leading out to the private rear garden, offering a tranquil spot for outdoor relaxation.

Living room - Hucklow RoadLiving room - Hucklow Road
Living room - Hucklow Road | Purple Bricks

With its convenient layout and desirable location, this property offers a comfortable and stylish living environment. 

It also has a driveway for convenient off-road parking in an area where road parking can be in demand.

The home on Hucklow Road is close to the Northern General Hospital, local amenities, schools, and public transport links.

Conservatory - Hucklow RoadConservatory - Hucklow Road
Conservatory - Hucklow Road | Purple Bricks

Click here to arrange a viewing, to sign up for the mailing list, or to search for more properties in the area.

