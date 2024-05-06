House prices in Sheffield: City's cheapest and most expensive postcodes revealed - see where your area ranks

The list uses property price data from HM Land Registry.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 6th May 2024, 05:46 BST

The cheapest and most expensive areas of Sheffield to buy a house have been revealed using each ‘S’ postcode within the limits of Sheffield.

The rankings, courtesy of Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, uses property price data from HM Land Registry to determine the placements.

The list includes 17 ‘S’ postcode areas throughout Sheffield.

Take a look through our gallery below to see where your postcode area ranks. Any surprises? Let us know in the comments of this article.

S4 is ranked as the cheapest postcode area in Sheffield. The averagehouse price in 2023 was £122,549.

1. S4

S4 is ranked as the cheapest postcode area in Sheffield. The averagehouse price in 2023 was £122,549. Photo: Google

The second cheapest was S9 with an average house price of £132,213.

2. S9

The second cheapest was S9 with an average house price of £132,213. Photo: Google

S1 was the third cheapest. Properties in and around the city centre had a price of £135,269 on average.

3. S1

S1 was the third cheapest. Properties in and around the city centre had a price of £135,269 on average. Photo: Google

Fourth cheapest is S5. The area had an average house price of £135,463

4. S5

Fourth cheapest is S5. The area had an average house price of £135,463 Photo: Google

