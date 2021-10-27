The discount is designed to help everyone working in the education sector get onto the property ladder or secure a brand new home, as a thank-you for their hard work over the past 18 months.To mark the launch of the pilot scheme, the home builder is also offering £200 worth of school fund contributions for every sale from school employees purchasing a home in Sheffield and Rotherham.Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “The teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Sheffield and Rotherham have done a tremendous job in challenging circumstances over the last 18 months, so we wanted to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home.