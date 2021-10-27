House price deals: £15,000 for education workers in Sheffield
A deposit contribution of up to £15,000 off the price of a new home is being offered to anyone who works at a nursery, school, college or university.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, which has the Momentum development in Waverley and Oughtibridge Valley in Oughtibridge, is supporting workers in the education sector by launching an incentive designed to boost their efforts to buy a home.
The Education Workers scheme, which is being piloted in Yorkshire, allows buyers to receive a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent, up to a maximum contribution of £15,000.
The discount is designed to help everyone working in the education sector get onto the property ladder or secure a brand new home, as a thank-you for their hard work over the past 18 months.To mark the launch of the pilot scheme, the home builder is also offering £200 worth of school fund contributions for every sale from school employees purchasing a home in Sheffield and Rotherham.Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “The teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Sheffield and Rotherham have done a tremendous job in challenging circumstances over the last 18 months, so we wanted to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home.
"We have a range of properties available for first time buyers and growing families.”For further information including the terms and conditions for the Barratt Homes Education Workers Scheme, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk/EducationWorkers and for David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk/EducationWorkers