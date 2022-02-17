Property: Sheffield home listed for just £35k sells for almost treble guide price
A house described as being in a desirable Sheffield location sold for almost three times the auction guide price.
The property is on Gray Street, Burngreave, it was listed at £35,000 and sold for £96,000.
It is said to be the perfect project for a developer and was sold by Auction House South Yorkshire via an online auction.
The property brochure says: “An exciting opportunity to purchase this three bedroom terraced property in need of refurbishment throughout, located in a desirable Sheffield location.
"The property would make the perfect project for a developer looking to refurbish and flip or a owner occupier looking for a property they can put their own stamp on!
“It would also make a great addition to a buy to let portfolio with rents in excess of £700 per calendar month being achievable in that area.”
It is set over four floors. Contact Auction House South Yorkshire on 0114 223 0777,