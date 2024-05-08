Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire sun, plants, cake, Morris Dancers and the Mayor - what more could you want from a Bank Holiday Monday?

That was what I found at a new plant nursery which officially cut its ribbon for its grand opening over the weekend.

Nestled in the quiet Rotherham village of Hooton Roberts, Hooton’s Walled Nursery is a shrine to nature.

And the glorious Bank Holiday weather only enhanced the spectacle that was taking place in the car park just after the scissors were in motion.

A sizable crowd gathered round as Wath Morris Dancers marked the occasion with a dazzling show of traditional movement and sound.

I genuinely cannot think of a more fitting showpiece to accompany the opening of a plant nursery than the, at times, hypnotising synchronicity of the dancers. Simply splendid.

Founder of the nursery Dean Charlton (you may know the Charlton family for their annual Halloween charity event at their home in Rotherham) has gone to great lengths, along with his dad Glenn, to bring the walled gardens back to life as a community hub for the people of South Yorkshire.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Those with a green finger or two need to make this place a must-visit location as we head into the warmer months of the year.

A slice of community and tranquillity

Walking through the four-acre site is an experience within itself, even if you don’t end up purchasing any of the delightfully colourful options on show.

Despite the large crowds for the official opening, there was a serene tranquillity to the setting. Birds tweeting, bees buzzing and so many glorious smells and sights to occupy my senses.

It stoked memories of generations gone by. A slice of community and tranquillity in what can often be a busy and stressful world.

The ribbon is cut

Even though I was attending with my 18-month-old son, who isn’t the easiest to handle at the moment, it was hard not to be swept away in the peaceful setting. Rolling hills all around act as constant reminders that nature is something to be embraced, nurtured and cared for.

To hear the passion Dean and his family speak withwhen it comes to all things perennials is to understand that this is far from just a business venture. This is a labour of love, something they have poured their personalities into to redevelop for the modern wave of gardeners.

Set up for success

Dean spent six years working at the Arts and Crafts garden of the famous Great Dixter in East Sussex while dad Glenn has always dreamed of opening his open nursery, and their knowledge and skills shine through at every turn.

Using traditional methods, they make horticulture accessible to young and old, and for the people of Hooton Roberts, having this gem (which dates back to the 1700s) on their doorstep thriving is sure to be a welcome addition.

And for the wider gardening community? Well, having such expertise and passion for the craft of horticulture in the local area can only mean one thing - many more weekend mornings buying plants.

The view of Hooton's Walled Nursery from the entrance

Fact file

Location: Hooton's Walled Nursery, Doncaster Rd, Hooton Roberts, Rotherham, S65 4PF