Homes released to benefit first-time buyers in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First time buyers in South Yorkshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Affinity development, where a range of two and three bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new community being built will be ideal for a variety of house hunters, including prospective buyers looking to take that first step on the property ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, the two bedroom Kenley and the three bedroom Maidstone style homes at the development offer an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and both benefit from offers including deposit contributions.

A number of homes at Affinity are also available to purchase with Home Reach Shared Ownership, which offers those who may be excluded from buying a home an alternative route onto the property ladder.

B&DWYW - The living room in the Morseby style show home at Affinity

With Home Reach, property seekers can buy a share of a new home and pay a monthly rent for the part not owned. This can provide long-term security and allow the resident to decorate and transform their home with freedom, something that renting often restricts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further benefits of shared ownership through Home Reach include allowing pets in the property, as well as not being tied down by fixed-term contracts, meaning residents can sell their share and move property at any time.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Our homes at Affinity are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

“With the development’s unbeatable location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&DWYW - A typical street scene at Affinity

Located in the popular town of Waverley, the new community being built at Affinity offers semi-rural living with convenient city connections to Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.