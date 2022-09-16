News you can trust since 1887
Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Superb' four-bed family home marketed for £1,200,000

A “stunning” four bed home in Marsh Lane has hit the Sheffield property market for £1,200,000.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:12 pm

A family home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms has hit the Sheffield property market for £1.2million.

The house, on Main Road in Marsh Lane, has one bedroom accessible only by a separate set of stairs to the rest of the first floor and includes a small balcony and en-suite.

The property comes with a cellar and a detached double garage, and the surrounding grounds are landscaped excellently.

With a wonderful looking patio, a pond in the back garden and around two acres of land.

The property has had an exponential rise in value, after last being sold for £248,000 in January, 2000.

If you like the look of the property and would like to know more, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Front entrance

This property has been described as both "superb" and "stunning" by estate agents and will certainly be snapped up by a keen homeowner before long.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Beautiful gardens

The gardens of this property look fantastic. The star of the show has to be this lovely water feature and pond in the back garden.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Study

Officially marked on the floorplan as a "study" this room has so much potential to be so much more. It could remain a brilliant study anyone would be chuffed to work in, or it could even be transformed into a bright and spacious living room.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Living room

This living room is lovely, with large windows on the two outward walls allowing for plenty of light to stream in.

Photo: Zoopla

SheffieldZoopla
