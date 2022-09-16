Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Superb' four-bed family home marketed for £1,200,000
A “stunning” four bed home in Marsh Lane has hit the Sheffield property market for £1,200,000.
A family home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms has hit the Sheffield property market for £1.2million.
The house, on Main Road in Marsh Lane, has one bedroom accessible only by a separate set of stairs to the rest of the first floor and includes a small balcony and en-suite.
The property comes with a cellar and a detached double garage, and the surrounding grounds are landscaped excellently.
With a wonderful looking patio, a pond in the back garden and around two acres of land.
The property has had an exponential rise in value, after last being sold for £248,000 in January, 2000.