Estate Agents, Purplebricks, have put forward a large four bedroom detached home in the parish of Anston near Sheffield.

The family home is being advertised at £460,000 and is brilliant for a busy family with parking for several vehicles.

It has had planning in the past for a double garage, as well as a loft conversion, which are still available, meaning this house could get even bigger with the right team.

Take a look through this gallery at the house and it’s lovely garden.

If you would like more information on this property, it can be found on Purplebricks, here.

The property looks lovely and is very spacious

The lounge has plenty of room for the whole family and some large comfortable sofas. It also has two large windows at the front and back of the room, allowing plenty of light in during the day.

The large kitchen has an oven, hob, sink and plenty of storage space.

This hallway connects every room on the ground floor. Including the lounge and kitchen and two cupboards, a downstairs loo and a porch to the side door.