Homes for sale Sheffield: Lovely property 'brilliant for a busy family' on the market for just under £500,000
A large family home has hit the market in North Anston near Sheffield for £460,000.
Estate Agents, Purplebricks, have put forward a large four bedroom detached home in the parish of Anston near Sheffield.
The family home is being advertised at £460,000 and is brilliant for a busy family with parking for several vehicles.
It has had planning in the past for a double garage, as well as a loft conversion, which are still available, meaning this house could get even bigger with the right team.
Take a look through this gallery at the house and it’s lovely garden.
If you would like more information on this property, it can be found on Purplebricks, here.
Page 1 of 2