Inflation would place this property at £299,149 if sold for the same value today.

Homes for sale Sheffield: Inside the home last sold for £140,000 in 1985 on market for £850,000

A three-bedroom home near Ringinglow in Sheffield has been put onto the property market for more than £700,000 more than when it was sold 37 years ago.

By Harry Harrison
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:45 am

A Sheffield three-bed home has been put onto the market for £850,000 after being sold for just £140,000 37 years ago.

The property is found on Ringinglow Road surrounded by miles of countryside, with a stable on the property too.

The length of time since the last sale shows how rare an opportunity it is to purchase this property, which is only a 15 minute drive to Sheffield city centre, the hospitals and universities.

You can find more information on this home on Rightmove.

1. Living room

This living room is very large and has some very large windows, which makes the room incredibly bright.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Dining room

Just through from the lounge is the dining room, which again has a very large window, making it very bright. There is plenty of space for an even bigger dining table as well.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has lots of storage space and a breakfast bar, which is a nice modern touch in this house.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Conservatory

This room is just through from the kitchen, and offers a terrific space to enjoy the daylight of the outside, whilst keeping dry.

Photo: Rightmove

