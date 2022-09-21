Homes for sale Sheffield: Converted lodge in sought-after Ranmoor on market for £625,000
Spencer Estate Agents are marketing this “elegant” grade II listed building, which has recently been renovated into a two bedroom apartment.
A two bedroom apartment is being marketed by Sheffield-based estate agents, Spencer, in the sought-after area of Ranmoor, within a gated community in the heart of the Ranmoor Conservation Area.
It’s just a short walk to a host of shops and independent cafes and pubs, with plenty of highly-rated state and independent schools nearby.
It is a stunning, modern renovation, with an excellent finish throughout, which the agents described as “stunning”.
If you like what you see and are keen for more information on this property, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents site, here.
