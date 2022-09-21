News you can trust since 1887
Homes for sale Sheffield: Converted lodge in sought-after Ranmoor on market for £625,000

Spencer Estate Agents are marketing this “elegant” grade II listed building, which has recently been renovated into a two bedroom apartment.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:57 pm

A two bedroom apartment is being marketed by Sheffield-based estate agents, Spencer, in the sought-after area of Ranmoor, within a gated community in the heart of the Ranmoor Conservation Area.

It’s just a short walk to a host of shops and independent cafes and pubs, with plenty of highly-rated state and independent schools nearby.

It is a stunning, modern renovation, with an excellent finish throughout, which the agents described as “stunning”.

If you like what you see and are keen for more information on this property, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents site, here.

1. Riverdale Lodge

Riverdale Lodge is part of a "prestigious" new development in the area and falls within a gated community in the heart of Ranmoor.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

2. Kitchen/diner

The ground floor of the lodge has the kitchen/diner and lounge. With a strong-sized kitchen and space for a large table, it is a terrific space.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

3. Modern kitchen

The kitchen has a lovely finish, with colours that compliment one another and excellent quality appliances.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

4. Dining area

As mentioned before, the dining area is large enough for a big dining table. It is also incredibly bright thanks to the large windows covering the front of the room

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

