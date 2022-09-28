Homes for sale Sheffield: Brincliffe home with wine cellar, music room hits market for £1,400,000
A Brincliffe home, marketed by estate agents, Saxton Mee, has hit the market for £1.4million and has a wine cellar and a master suite with two dressing rooms.
A “stunning” home in Brincliffe has hit the Sheffield market recently with a guide price of a whopping £1.4million.
The property has never been on the market since it was built in 1992, making it a truly rare opportunity to buy it.
The agents at Saxton Mee said the property is “one of the most stunning modern architecturally designed houses I have been privileged to market for sale in nearly 40 years as an estate agent”.
It has five bedrooms, the most impressive of which is the master suite, which is very large, has a balcony, en-suite and two dressing rooms.
The house also has a wine cellar and an enormous kitchen.