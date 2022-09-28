A “stunning” home in Brincliffe has hit the Sheffield market recently with a guide price of a whopping £1.4million.

The property has never been on the market since it was built in 1992, making it a truly rare opportunity to buy it.

The agents at Saxton Mee said the property is “one of the most stunning modern architecturally designed houses I have been privileged to market for sale in nearly 40 years as an estate agent”.

It has five bedrooms, the most impressive of which is the master suite, which is very large, has a balcony, en-suite and two dressing rooms.

The house also has a wine cellar and an enormous kitchen.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Rightmove, here.

1. £1,400,000 property This home hasn't ever been on the property market. It will be a unique opportunity for whoever buys this house. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Wine cellar This is the outside of the wine cellar. It's located just through the front door and has space for hundreds of bottles. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Dining room The dining room is located right at the front, behind this incredibly unique window which stands out at the front of the property. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Living kitchen The kitchen is enormous and has those large bi-folding doors off out into the homes amazing grounds. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales