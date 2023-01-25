News you can trust since 1887
The £1.395m has been relisted down £100k from when it appeared in 2022. The Dore home is brilliant for a large family, with a number of highly rated state and private schools nearby.

Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Beautiful' £1,395,000 Dore home with its own bar reduced by £100k

This ‘beautiful’ home in Dore village with its own bar and cosy outbuilding has had £100,000 knocked off its asking price.

By Alastair Ulke
1 hour ago

The five bedroom, four bedroom pad in Sheffield was listed in September 2022 for just under £1.5m, but has now been relisted at £1.395m.

The home, on Thornsett Gardens, is described as ‘superb’ and ‘beautiful’ by its agents, United Homes Limited.

Entering from the front driveway, owners are greeted by its bright and airy entrance hall, which runs deep into the house and also features the staircase heading to the first floor.

Its lovely, modern appearance throughout with cosy hideaways and expansive windows make it a terrific, exciting place to live, and has benefited from a full renovation.

Its breakfast kitchen is a perfect example of its modern design, with sweeping windows across the house let owners make the most of the surrounding light.

The five bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor, with the amazing master suite on the first floor at the back of the home.

If you like the look of this home and would like more information on it, you can find it on Rightmove here.

1. View from the kitchen

Both the dining room and bi-folding doors get light streaming into the kitchen, making it incredibly bright in the sunshine, or lovely and cosy in the cold. This is the view from the kitchen island out to the dining room and garden.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Home bar

The bar comes with comfy seating and a wood burner to keep it cosy and warm during the winter months

Photo: Rightmove

3. Master en-suite

The master en-suite is brilliant for a couple, with couple's sinks as well as a large bath.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Family bathroom

The family bathroom is found on the first floor and is large and brilliantly equipped.

Photo: Rightmove

