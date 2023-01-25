Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Beautiful' £1,395,000 Dore home with its own bar reduced by £100k
This ‘beautiful’ home in Dore village with its own bar and cosy outbuilding has had £100,000 knocked off its asking price.
The five bedroom, four bedroom pad in Sheffield was listed in September 2022 for just under £1.5m, but has now been relisted at £1.395m.
The home, on Thornsett Gardens, is described as ‘superb’ and ‘beautiful’ by its agents, United Homes Limited.
Entering from the front driveway, owners are greeted by its bright and airy entrance hall, which runs deep into the house and also features the staircase heading to the first floor.
Its lovely, modern appearance throughout with cosy hideaways and expansive windows make it a terrific, exciting place to live, and has benefited from a full renovation.
Its breakfast kitchen is a perfect example of its modern design, with sweeping windows across the house let owners make the most of the surrounding light.
The five bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor, with the amazing master suite on the first floor at the back of the home.
