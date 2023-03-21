A centuries-old cottage that has stayed in the same family for many years is now for sale in South Yorkshire.

The quaint two-bedroom property dates back to 1813, and has a quiet location along a leafy lane in Old Rossington, Doncaster. Littleworth Lane carries the name of the hamlet that this cottage was once a part of.

Extended and improved over time, the property has a large porch and cloakroom area, with a utility room off the hallway.

The living area with feature fireplace has an oak floor and is open plan, so versatile, with a home office, and a dining and sitting room currently.

There are fitted units in the kitchen with a built-in dishwasher, electric oven and five-ring gas hob. A large pantry is a bonus, with room for a tall fridge/freezer and larder. The sink overlooks the rear of the property.

On the first floor are two sizeable double bedrooms, with angled ceilings adding to their charm, and a bathroom with vanity unit.

There is off road parking for two cars outside the cottage.

This property on Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, is priced at £140,000 with Keller Williams, Leeds, and is advertised on www.rightmove.co.uk

