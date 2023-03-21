News you can trust since 1887
Homes for sale: See inside this 19th century cottage with modern interior on market for £140,000

A centuries-old cottage that has stayed in the same family for many years is now for sale in South Yorkshire.

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:57 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:57 GMT

The quaint two-bedroom property dates back to 1813, and has a quiet location along a leafy lane in Old Rossington, Doncaster. Littleworth Lane carries the name of the hamlet that this cottage was once a part of.

Extended and improved over time, the property has a large porch and cloakroom area, with a utility room off the hallway.

The living area with feature fireplace has an oak floor and is open plan, so versatile, with a home office, and a dining and sitting room currently.

There are fitted units in the kitchen with a built-in dishwasher, electric oven and five-ring gas hob. A large pantry is a bonus, with room for a tall fridge/freezer and larder. The sink overlooks the rear of the property.

On the first floor are two sizeable double bedrooms, with angled ceilings adding to their charm, and a bathroom with vanity unit.

There is off road parking for two cars outside the cottage.

This property on Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, is priced at £140,000 with Keller Williams, Leeds, and is advertised on www.rightmove.co.uk

The appealing frontage of the 19th century cottage that is for sale at £140,000.

1. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

The appealing frontage of the 19th century cottage that is for sale at £140,000. Photo: Keller Williams, Leeds

The spacious living room with oak floor and fireplace that could easily be converted back to an open chimney or to house a modern log burner.

2. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

The spacious living room with oak floor and fireplace that could easily be converted back to an open chimney or to house a modern log burner. Photo: Keller Williams, Leeds

The attractive open plan and 'zoned' interior, with fitted kitchen in the foreground.

3. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

The attractive open plan and 'zoned' interior, with fitted kitchen in the foreground. Photo: Keller Williams, Leeds

The home office and dining areas within the versatile indoor space.

4. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

The home office and dining areas within the versatile indoor space. Photo: Keller Williams, Leeds

