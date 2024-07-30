Home Envy Exposed! More than 1 in 3 Sheffield residents admit to comparing home interiors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than one in three Sheffield locals (34 per cent) have admitted they ‘very often’ compare their friend’s home interiors with their own, according to a nationwide survey.

Commissioned by housebuilder Avant Homes, the survey was conducted among just over 2,000 UK adults who have purchased a home in the last five years.

Whilst over a third of those in Sheffield admitted to ‘very often’ comparing their home interiors to a friend’s, Manchester locals were the most likely to always check out their friends’ interiors with more than one in three (38 per cent) saying they do.

Home Envy - A third of Sheffield residents admit to regularly comparing their home interiors

This was closely followed by London (37 per cent), Bristol (35 per cent) and Newcastle (33 per cent), which were all also around one in three people.

The research also revealed the cities where some people would never compare their homes interiors. One in seven residents in Leeds (14 per cent) were the most house proud admitting to only focusing on their own home.

In terms of age, nationwide, more than one in three 18-24 year olds (38 per cent), 25-34 year olds and 35-44 year olds (both 37 per cent) said they very often compared their interiors to their friends.

However, almost one in five (19 per cent) people aged 55 and above stated they would never compare their décor style with a friend’s.

To delve deeper into the findings, Avant Homes consulted behavioural scientist, Patrick Fagan, who explained: “Psychologists call this social comparison theory. We don't derive our happiness from how much money we have, but from how much money we have relative to our friends and family and colleagues.

“And is there a better reflection of your identity and your social status than your house? It's where you spend all your time. It's no surprise that younger people, being more concerned with social status, get more home envy, especially fuelled as it is by sites like Instagram.”

The survey found regional variations when it comes to who ‘very often’ compares their homes interiors to those of their friends’.

In Scotland, just less than a third of residents (32 per cent) said they very often compare interiors for inspiration, with over a third of those in the North West saying the same (34 per cent).

In terms of those who would never compare their home interiors, one in seven residents (14 per cent) in Yorkshire and Humberside said they’d rather focus on their own interior.

Avant Homes Group head of marketing, Alicia Hattersley, commented: “Our research proves that for many people their friends’ homes provide them with a great deal of interior design inspiration.

“We are always speaking with customers looking for their ideal home about their interior inspiration and understand what an important role it plays in the homeowning journey for our buyers.

“Our customers often tell us one of the best things about owning one of our homes is being able to put their own style on it and make their interior design goals a reality. For some, that means the more Instagrammable their home is, the better!”

