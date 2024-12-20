Historic home in ‘picture postcard’ Peak District village up for auction for just £125,000

A Grade II-listed three-bedroom stone cottage in the picture-perfect Peak District village of Winster, near Bakewell, is due to go under the hammer in January, with a guide price of £125,000. The historic end-terrace house, which once served as a butcher’s shop, will appear among over 100 other properties and plots of land in the next online live-streamed auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 30 January.

Described as a “quintessential” village, Winster has its own pub, post office and community-owned village shop, as well as a primary school, village hall and over 70 listed buildings, including the National Trust-owned, 16th century Market House.

Ancient Peak District traditions that have died out in many communities are still flourishing in Winster, ranging from well dressings to Shrove Tuesday pancake races, while groups of Morris men and “guisers” still regularly perform at local events.

The stone-built, three-storey, 1,100 sq ft cottage, known as the Old Butchers Shop, on Winster’s Main Street, has three double bedrooms, with an original open fireplace, stone-flagged floors and a walled back garden.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and a partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Winster is the quintessential English village. It feels a bit like stepping into a period drama because it is so beautifully preserved, but it’s also a flourishing and very welcoming community – a great place to live and of course also a popular destination for visitors.

“The Old Butchers Shop going up for auction, with a guide price of just £125,000, is an opportunity to purchase a charming historic property in a wonderful rural setting.

“It’s in the midst of the rolling White Peak hills but just six miles from the market town of Bakewell and less than an hour’s drive from Sheffield or Derby, with direct fast trains from there to London.”

For more information about the cottage, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 30 January, with bidder registration closing on 29 January.