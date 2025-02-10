Advertised by Zoopla, on behalf of the Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency, the property is available to view here.

Located on Thoresby Road, a quiet no-through road on the fringe of Hillsborough and Lower Walkley, this charming three-bedroom terrace home combines character with excellent modern touches.

With excellent transport links, including the Supertram network, nearby shops, amenities, and schools, this property is in a highly convenient location.

As you come into the property, the inviting lounge enjoys a bay window and a cosy wood-burning stove, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The adjoining dining room flows seamlessly into the kitchen, which is open to the dining space and makes for the ideal place for entertaining.

There is also access to a useful cellar for additional storage.

Heading upstairs to the first floor, are two well-proportioned bedrooms.

The master bedroom benefits from a bay window and an additional window, allowing natural light to fill the space, as well as a handy built-in storage cupboard.

The second bedroom is larger than average and can comfortably accommodate a double bed. The stylish four-piece bathroom with underfloor heating includes a separate shower enclosure, offering a modern and contemporary feel.

The attic floor is currently used as an additional living/lounge space but serves equally well as a spacious third double bedroom.

The home has a fantastic flow, enhanced by natural wood accents and neutral tones that create a warm and inviting ambiance.

Outside, the enclosed rear garden is both private and secure, featuring a covered seating area at the far end—ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

1 . This Sheffield home could be yours for £240,000 Zoopla Photo Sales