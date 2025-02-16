High Storrs: Family home for sale in 'ultra popular' Sheffield neighbourhood with 'excellent' schools

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 07:45 BST

This ‘stunning’ family home in an ‘ultra popular’ Sheffield neighbourhood is up for sale with a guide price of £400,000.

The three-bedroom semi is located on High Storrs Crescent,a quiet residential road in the heart of High Storrs.

It’s within the catchment area for excellent schools including Ecclesall Juniors and High Storrs School, and you can can walk out into the beautiful Porter Valley.

The bay windows provide plenty of light, and there’s a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom.

Outside there’s a sunny private rear garden, parking and a garage, with the house described as being ‘pitch perfect for the growing family’.

It’s being marketed by Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents.

The back garden of this 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000

1. Pretty rear garden

The living room in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000

2. Living room

The master bedroom in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000

3. Master bedroom

The bay-windowed dining room in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000

4. Dining room

