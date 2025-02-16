The three-bedroom semi is located on High Storrs Crescent,a quiet residential road in the heart of High Storrs.
It’s within the catchment area for excellent schools including Ecclesall Juniors and High Storrs School, and you can can walk out into the beautiful Porter Valley.
The bay windows provide plenty of light, and there’s a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom.
Outside there’s a sunny private rear garden, parking and a garage, with the house described as being ‘pitch perfect for the growing family’.
1. Pretty rear garden
The back garden of this 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla
2. Living room
The living room in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla
3. Master bedroom
The master bedroom in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla
4. Dining room
The bay-windowed dining room in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.