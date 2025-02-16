The three-bedroom semi is located on High Storrs Crescent,a quiet residential road in the heart of High Storrs.

It’s within the catchment area for excellent schools including Ecclesall Juniors and High Storrs School, and you can can walk out into the beautiful Porter Valley.

The bay windows provide plenty of light, and there’s a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom.

Outside there’s a sunny private rear garden, parking and a garage, with the house described as being ‘pitch perfect for the growing family’.

1 . Pretty rear garden The back garden of this 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Master bedroom The master bedroom in the 'stunning' home on High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield, which has hit the market with a guide price of £400,000 | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo Sales