Here's your chance to own this Sheffield wood with a starting price of £10,000

Grasscroft Wood is to the south of Barlow Lees Lane and is just over an acre in size. It is described as a woodland site within larger woodland.

It will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on September 7. The agent says the woodland is one mile south of Dronfield and has public footpath access along a track from Barlow Lees Lane.

The auction brochure says the site is a rectangular shaped woodland and the land is sloping in line with the surrounding woods. It is one of 42 lots due to go under the hammer.

Grasscroft Wood is near to Barlow Lees Lane, Dronfield, and has a guide price of £10,000.

Mark Jenkinson auctioned Usher Wood in Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield, in May. It had a guide price of £10,000 but sold for £40,500.