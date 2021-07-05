Here’s where the speed cameras are located in and around Sheffield this week

Information courtesy of South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speed cameras.

A57 Sheffield Parkway

A61 Halifax Road

A61 Harborough Hill Road

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough

A61 Penistone Road, Grenoside

A61 Penistone Road, Neepsend

A61 Wakefield Road, Smithies

A61 Wakefield Road, Staincross

A6102 Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe

A6102 Prince of Wales Road

A6102 Prince of Wales Road, Darnall

A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road

A6133 Park Road, Locke Park

A6135 Birley Moor Road, Manor

A6135 Burngreave Road

A6135 Ecclesfield Road

A618 Aughton Road, Aughton

A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar

A625 Ecclesall Road South

A628 Barnsley Road, Brierley

A628 Pontefract Road, Oakwell

A629 Halifax Road, Thurgoland

A629 Wortley Road

A630 Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley

A633 High Street, Rawmarsh

A638 Great North Road, Adwick-le-Street

A638 York Road, Sunnyfields

B6089 Greasbrough Street, Thorn Hill

B6098 Furlong Road, Bolton upon Dearne

Fish Dam Lane, Carlton

Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. The dramatic events of 2020 are having a major impact on our advertisers and thus our revenues.

The Star is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here www.thestar.co.uk/subscriptions for unlimited access to Sheffield news and information online.

Every subscription helps us continue providing trusted, local journalism and campaign on your behalf for our city.

Thank you