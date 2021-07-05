Here’s where the speed cameras are located in and around Sheffield this week
Here’s where the speed cameras are stationed in South Yorkshire this week.
Information courtesy of South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.
A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool
A57 Sheffield Parkway
A61 Halifax Road
A61 Harborough Hill Road
A61 Park Road, Worsbrough
A61 Penistone Road, Grenoside
A61 Penistone Road, Neepsend
A61 Wakefield Road, Smithies
A61 Wakefield Road, Staincross
A6102 Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe
A6102 Prince of Wales Road
A6102 Prince of Wales Road, Darnall
A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road
A6133 Park Road, Locke Park
A6135 Birley Moor Road, Manor
A6135 Burngreave Road
A6135 Ecclesfield Road
A618 Aughton Road, Aughton
A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar
A625 Ecclesall Road South
A628 Barnsley Road, Brierley
A628 Pontefract Road, Oakwell
A629 Halifax Road, Thurgoland
A629 Wortley Road
A630 Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts
A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley
A633 High Street, Rawmarsh
A638 Great North Road, Adwick-le-Street
A638 York Road, Sunnyfields
B6089 Greasbrough Street, Thorn Hill
B6098 Furlong Road, Bolton upon Dearne
Fish Dam Lane, Carlton
Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe