Here's 10 houses you can buy in Sheffield right now for £230k - the average cost of a home in the UK

Sheffield agents say demand is outstripping supply, leading to multiple bids over the asking price. Sales are often agreed in less than 14 days, making the market even more competitive.

So we teamed up with property website Zoopla to find out what £230,000 would buy in Sheffield. The results showed a variety of properties, from detached to bungalows, semi-detached to terraced and retirement living to flats.

Here are 10 homes, details were correct as we published, but are subject to change due to the competitive property market.

1. Detached This three bed detached house on Ravencar Road, Eckington, is a detached family home in a good location. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59270596/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Bungalow This two bed bungalow in Mallard Drive, Killamarsh, is described as stunning and is in a quiet cul-de-sac. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59198207/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Semi-detached This 3 bed semi-detached house in Lees Hall Avenue, Meersbrook, is described as well presented and in a sought after area. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59095016/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Terraced This three bed terraced house is on Rosedale Road, off Ecclesall Road, and is described as a fantastic first time buyer home. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/56143045/ Photo: Zoopla Buy photo