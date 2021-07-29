Here's 10 houses you can buy in Sheffield right now for £230k - the average cost of a home in the UK
The average UK house price is £230,000 in a property market which continues to feature rocketing values due to a lack of supply.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:06 am
Sheffield agents say demand is outstripping supply, leading to multiple bids over the asking price. Sales are often agreed in less than 14 days, making the market even more competitive.
So we teamed up with property website Zoopla to find out what £230,000 would buy in Sheffield. The results showed a variety of properties, from detached to bungalows, semi-detached to terraced and retirement living to flats.
Here are 10 homes, details were correct as we published, but are subject to change due to the competitive property market.
Page 1 of 3