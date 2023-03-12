Here are the five coolest places to live in Sheffield - is your area on the list?

The five coolest places to live in Sheffield are pictured here, based on the results of a new survey.

Broomhill is the coolest place to live in Sheffield, according to the results of a survey completed by members of the public.

The popular suburb was the highest rated location in Sheffield in a list of the UK's 50 coolest places to live by health and well-being brand Naturecan.

The other Steel City locations that were judged to be among the coolest in the city can be seen in this list.

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Sheffield has become a popular location for TV and movie filming over the years, most famously for The Full Monty which is coming back as a TV series for Disney + with the original cast.

Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Broomhill is the coolest place to live in Sheffield, narrowly beating St Pauls in second place.

“All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why Sheffield in particular is such a great place and loved by film and TV makers.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.

“Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”

Find all 50 of the UK’s coolest places to live on Naturecan’s map - https://uk.naturecan.com/pages/top-50-coolest-places-to-live

1 . St Paul's Place Next on the list is St Paul's Place, which forms part of the Heart of the City project in Sheffield city centre. The central location includes luxury accommodation, and it is just a short walk away from the hustle and bustle of some of the city's busiest streets for hospitality and entertainment venues.

2 . Walkley The up-and-coming area of Walkley has been voted as the third coolest place to live in Sheffield. The hilly suburb boasts an array of fantastic eateries, has a supermarket on the high street, as well as plenty of restaurants and a lauded craft beer bar

3 . Crookes Crookes has long been a popular area to live with students, and there are four parks within walking distance. Pictured here is Crookes Valley Park. Its burgeoning high street - which includes a chocolatier, zero-waste shop and greengrocers - and an impressive hospitality offering is also making the area a destination for shopping, dining and drinking worth travelling to.

4 . Hillsborough The final location on our list of the five coolest places to live in Sheffield is Hillsborough, which is another constantly evolving location. Middlewood Road is blossoming, and with a bakery, craft beer bar and eatery, is becoming a big attraction for people living in neighbouring areas