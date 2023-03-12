Here are the five coolest places to live in Sheffield - is your area on the list?
The five coolest places to live in Sheffield are pictured here, based on the results of a new survey.
Broomhill is the coolest place to live in Sheffield, according to the results of a survey completed by members of the public.
The popular suburb was the highest rated location in Sheffield in a list of the UK's 50 coolest places to live by health and well-being brand Naturecan.
The other Steel City locations that were judged to be among the coolest in the city can be seen in this list.
Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.
Sheffield has become a popular location for TV and movie filming over the years, most famously for The Full Monty which is coming back as a TV series for Disney + with the original cast.
Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Broomhill is the coolest place to live in Sheffield, narrowly beating St Pauls in second place.
“All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why Sheffield in particular is such a great place and loved by film and TV makers.
“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.
“Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”
Find all 50 of the UK’s coolest places to live on Naturecan’s map - https://uk.naturecan.com/pages/top-50-coolest-places-to-live