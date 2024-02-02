News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

9 new Sheffield photos inside Heart of the City apartment close to The Moor and the Peace Gardens

It is in a great location for The Moor, the Peace Gardens and the Crucible and Lyceum Theatre.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:37 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 16:37 GMT

A modern apartment situated inside of Sheffield city centre's Heart of the City buildings has been put on the market for £225,000.

The two bedroom apartment can be found on Zoopla, where it is described as being "immersed in the dynamic energy of urban life".

The two bedrooms are joined by two bathrooms and a contemporary open plan space featuring the kitchen, a dining space and the living room.

As is common across modern residences, huge windows bring in an abundance of natural light.

It is in a terrific city centre location, close to the numerous amenities on The Moor, the Peace Gardens and near the theatres.

A modern apartment right in the centre of the Heart of the City development is being sold. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Heart of the City

A modern apartment right in the centre of the Heart of the City development is being sold. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The layout is simple - this open plan space contains the living room, dining room and kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Open plan

The layout is simple - this open plan space contains the living room, dining room and kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen features plenty of storage and a range of appliances. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen features plenty of storage and a range of appliances. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The living space in the apartment receives a lot of natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Living space

The living space in the apartment receives a lot of natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldZooplaProperty