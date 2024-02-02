A modern apartment situated inside of Sheffield city centre's Heart of the City buildings has been put on the market for £225,000.

The two bedroom apartment can be found on Zoopla, where it is described as being "immersed in the dynamic energy of urban life".

The two bedrooms are joined by two bathrooms and a contemporary open plan space featuring the kitchen, a dining space and the living room.

As is common across modern residences, huge windows bring in an abundance of natural light.

It is in a terrific city centre location, close to the numerous amenities on The Moor, the Peace Gardens and near the theatres.

