Fine & Country presents this regal estate in Union Street, Harthill, Rotherham, where for a seven-figure sum the owner can enjoy privacy with their own private courtyard, outbuilding, and south-facing garden.
The deep skirting boards, picture rails and multiple fireplaces through the home speak to its period country house credentials.
With generously sized reception rooms, views of the countryside, and sweeping charm in every nook, this gorgeous home will make the privacy and character of village life a reality for its owner.
1. Detached House for sale with 4 bedrooms, Union Street, Harthill
This four-bedroom detached house set in 1/3 of an acre of land resplendent with a courtyard, outbuildings and a south facing garden has hit the market starting at £1,000,000. Presented by Fine&Country. | Fine&Country
2. 'Flooded with light'
This view of the kitchen is an example of how the home is flooded with natural light. The kitchen is opened into from the stone built storm porch. | Fine&Country
3. 'Hub of the home'
Estate agents Fine&Country say the living kitchen is the "hub of the home" and incorporates an open plan dining area as well. | Fine&Country
4. Commanding view
Look at that sash window. It commands a view over the south-facing garden and the open countryside beyond. Also the fireplace is made of marble. | Fine&Country
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.