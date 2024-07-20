Harthill homes: Escape to your own private courtyard at this £1m detached four-bedroom estate in Rotherham

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 13:10 BST

Live like a noble at this detached four-bedroom home with views of the countryside in Harthill - yours for just £1,000,000.

Fine & Country presents this regal estate in Union Street, Harthill, Rotherham, where for a seven-figure sum the owner can enjoy privacy with their own private courtyard, outbuilding, and south-facing garden.

The deep skirting boards, picture rails and multiple fireplaces through the home speak to its period country house credentials.

With generously sized reception rooms, views of the countryside, and sweeping charm in every nook, this gorgeous home will make the privacy and character of village life a reality for its owner.

See Fine & Country’s webpage on the home for more information.

This four-bedroom detached house set in 1/3 of an acre of land resplendent with a courtyard, outbuildings and a south facing garden has hit the market starting at £1,000,000. Presented by Fine&Country.

Detached House for sale with 4 bedrooms, Union Street, Harthill

This four-bedroom detached house set in 1/3 of an acre of land resplendent with a courtyard, outbuildings and a south facing garden has hit the market starting at £1,000,000. Presented by Fine&Country. | Fine&Country

This view of the kitchen is an example of how the home is flooded with natural light. The kitchen is opened into from the stone built storm porch.

2. 'Flooded with light'

This view of the kitchen is an example of how the home is flooded with natural light. The kitchen is opened into from the stone built storm porch. | Fine&Country

Estate agents Fine&Country say the living kitchen is the "hub of the home" and incorporates an open plan dining area as well.

3. 'Hub of the home'

Estate agents Fine&Country say the living kitchen is the "hub of the home" and incorporates an open plan dining area as well. | Fine&Country

Look at that sash window. It commands a view over the south-facing garden and the open countryside beyond. Also the fireplace is made of marble.

4. Commanding view

Look at that sash window. It commands a view over the south-facing garden and the open countryside beyond. Also the fireplace is made of marble. | Fine&Country

