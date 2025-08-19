Handsworth period property offers character and entertainers garden for £300,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 19th Aug 2025, 18:41 BST

A beautifully presented three-bedroom Victorian semi on Richmond Road, Sheffield, with a garden, has come on the market for £300,000.

A beautifully presented Victorian semi-detached home has come to market on Richmond Road, Sheffield (S13 8TG), combining period character with modern style.

Priced at £300,000 through Purplebricks, this spacious three-bedroom property offers versatile living, generous outdoor space, and excellent transport links.

Just a 16-minute drive from Sheffield city centre, or 25 minutes by bus, the home is ideally placed for commuters.

It’s also within a short drive of Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, while nature lovers will appreciate being only a few minutes’ walk from both Shirtcliff Valley Open Space and Richmond Heights Open Space – perfect for family strolls or weekend runs.

Stepping inside, a welcoming hallway leads into a bright living room, where a bay window and original Victorian fireplace create a cosy atmosphere.

A separate dining room, currently used as a bedroom, adds versatility.

The heart of the home is an impressive open-plan living and kitchen area, designed to balance comfort and functionality.

A snug with a log-burning style fire creates the perfect spot to unwind, while the adjoining kitchen and dining space features modern fittings and plenty of storage.

To the rear, a light-filled sun room with bi-fold doors opens onto a private garden and decked area, offering an ideal setting for summer entertaining.

A practical utility room and downstairs WC add to the convenience.

The property boasts a well-maintained rear garden along with a driveway at the front providing space for two cars.

Situated in a popular residential neighbourhood, the property is close to local schools, shops, and excellent transport connections.

Take a closer look here.

2. Richmond Road, Sheffield

3. Richmond Road, Sheffield

4. Richmond Road, Sheffield

