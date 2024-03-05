9 incredible Sheffield photos inside high-end Hallam Towers apartment with panoramic city views

The apartment building towers over the surrounding suburbs and has tremendous views across the city.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:56 GMT

A super-modern apartment on the eighth floor of the high-end Hallam Towers building has been listed for sale for £650,000.

The property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a very bright and spacious open plan living area. Being a resident in the Hallam Towers building makes you a member of an exclusive, private community with access to a huge swimming pool and gym.

It is being sold through Redbrik, who described the apartment as "an opportunity not to be missed".

Hallam Towers is in the heart of the leafy and busy S10 postcode. It is a short walk away from numerous local amenities, pubs and restaurants in Broomhill and Ranmoor.

Hallam Towers is one of the most high-end apartment buildings in the city.

1. Hallam Towers

Hallam Towers is one of the most high-end apartment buildings in the city. Photo: Redbrik

The modern apartments feature large, open plan living spaces.

2. Contemporary interiors

The modern apartments feature large, open plan living spaces. Photo: Redbrik

The living space consists of a lounge area, kitchen and dining area.

3. Lounge

The living space consists of a lounge area, kitchen and dining area. Photo: Redbrik

The apartment benefits from panoramic views across S10 and the city centre.

4. Never-ending views

The apartment benefits from panoramic views across S10 and the city centre. Photo: Redbrik

