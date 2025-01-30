Take a tour of the luxurious apartment for sale in Sheffield's most exclusive block for £280,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:23 GMT

A luxury apartment in the most exclusive tower in Sheffield - where guide prices can reach three-quarters of a million - has been listed for sale at £280,000.

The one bed property is found on the fourth floor of Hallam Towers, off of Fulwood Road in S10.

Other larger apartments in the building have been advertised for prices closer to seven-figures than the £280,000 on this listing.

It is described on Zoopla as “a luxurious lifestyle apartment” which is the “epitome of contemporary living”.

The apartment has a central open plan space featuring a modern kitchen and living/dining area.

It features a spacious double bedroom and a four-piece bathroom close to the apartment door.

Hallam Towers residents have access

1. Sheffield's most exclusive apartment tower

2. Kitchen/living/dining space

3. Modern kitchen

4. Bedroom

