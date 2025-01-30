The one bed property is found on the fourth floor of Hallam Towers, off of Fulwood Road in S10.

Other larger apartments in the building have been advertised for prices closer to seven-figures than the £280,000 on this listing.

It is described on Zoopla as “a luxurious lifestyle apartment” which is the “epitome of contemporary living”.

The apartment has a central open plan space featuring a modern kitchen and living/dining area.

It features a spacious double bedroom and a four-piece bathroom close to the apartment door.

Hallam Towers residents have access