Haigh Hall, in Haigh, Barnsley, is on the market for a whopping £1,900,000 and sits on around two acres of land. It is listed on the Zoopla website.
The house has dozens of different rooms across the basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor.
A grand entrance hall welcomes you into the house and is the centrepoint of the ground floor, which consists of:
- A snug
- Home office
- Dining room
- Library
- Drawing room
- Breakfast kitchen
- Butlers pantry
- Rear hall
- WC
There are three different rooms in the basement, including a wine cellar, cold cellar and coal room.
All six of the bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are joined by a bathroom, study and family room.
The second floor is an expansive attic space with lots and lots of space for storage.
