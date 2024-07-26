Haigh Hall, in Haigh, Barnsley, is on the market for a whopping £1,900,000 and sits on around two acres of land. It is listed on the Zoopla website.

The house has dozens of different rooms across the basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor.

A grand entrance hall welcomes you into the house and is the centrepoint of the ground floor, which consists of:

A snug

Home office

Dining room

Library

Drawing room

Breakfast kitchen

Butlers pantry

Rear hall

WC

There are three different rooms in the basement, including a wine cellar, cold cellar and coal room.

All six of the bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are joined by a bathroom, study and family room.