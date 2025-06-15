Located on Whitley Lane in the desirable hamlet of Whitley, Grenoside, this beautifully presented, and extended, four-bedroom cottage still has a number of original features.

That includes the flagged kitchen floor, helping the property to provide a winter bolt hole.

The cottage also has spacious gardens and large patio areas, which are perfect for outdoor entertaining during the warmer months.

It is a versatile and stylish living space, which could be ideal for families or professionals.

The property is currently listed by Purple Bricks, with an asking price of £575,000. It is within Council Tax band C.

Although the cottage is surrounded by countryside, it is still only half a mile from the A61 and M1 motorway links.

The stone cobbled driveway has ample parking space for multiple vehicles, providing convenience and ease, along with an electric vehicle charging point. Electrics are also in place for installation of an electric gate if desired.

For more information, please visit the Purple Bricks website here: https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1834470

