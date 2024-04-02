A lovely, charming cottage in one of the more rural parts of northern Sheffield is being sold for £295,000.

Located on Cupola Lane in Grenoside, Bluebell Cottage is surrounded by greenery. The listing with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle states the property is believed to date back to the pre-1890s.

It is a cosy cottage, with the easy-to-navigate ground floor consisting of a bathroom, kitchen, dining room and sitting room.

The dining room is at the centre of the property. The front door enters directly into this room and the stairs to the first floor are to the rear.

The two bedrooms are found on the first floor. Both are doubles, with bedroom one benefitting from additional built-in storage for clothing and other items.

To the rear, the greenery continues in the private garden surrounded and filled with green trees, bushes and hedges.

1 . Historic This charming, cosy cottage in the north of Sheffield is believed to date from the pre 1890s.

2 . Kitchen The house has a lovely breakfast kitchen with fully-fitted units.

3 . Sitting room On the other side of the ground floor is this bright sitting room.

4 . Dining room The dining room is in the centre of the cottage.